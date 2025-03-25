Jose Rivas (1958 – 2025)

(Montpelier Resident)

Jose Angel Rivas, 66 of Montpelier, passed away on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. He was born on October 26, 1958 the son of Antonio and Socorro (Gonzales) Rivas.

Joe worked at Power Train in Bryan and was a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed playing BINGO, attending North Central basketball and football games with his family and art.

Joe is survived by his six sisters, Mary (Steve) Krauss, Martha (Bruce) Thomas, Elodia (David) Wheeler, Dora (Joseph) Schroeck, Lupita Chavez and Juanita Villerreal; numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Richard “David” Rivas, Gilbert Rivas and Tony Rivas, Jr.

A time to receive friends will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A memorial service will take place at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Tom Cash to officiate with interment to follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorials can be made in Joe’s memory to the Colon Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

