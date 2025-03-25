Shirley Fry Speaks To Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary On Human Trafficking

HUMAN TRAFFICKING … Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary met Monday, March 10th at 12 noon for their annual Soup & Salad Luncheon meeting at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier. Guest speaker was Shirley Fry, right, member of Northwest Ohio Rescue & Restore Coalition, whose topic was human trafficking. Shown at left presenting her with an appreciation gift is Auxiliary President Linda Dilworth.

PRESS RELEASE – Shirley Fry, retired teacher and member of Northwest Ohio Rescue & Restore Coalition, was guest speaker at Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s noon luncheon meeting Monday, March 10th at First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier.

Auxiliary President Linda Dilworth welcomed everyone and opened the meeting with the auxiliary prayer. Soup, salad and desserts were enjoyed with tables decorated in the St. Patrick’s Day theme. Linda then introduced Mrs. Fry who spoke about human trafficking, which is not just a big city problem.

Human trafficking happens in rural northwestern Ohio which includes easy access to interstate travel routes. This fast-growing illegal activity for money is rated nationally second only to illegal drug traffic. About 64% of human trafficking is for forced labor use and 19% for forced sexual activity.

Most at risk are youth/teens in the 12-15 age group, many of them runaways, who are taken and “groomed” by perpetrators promising to give them food, clothing and a place to sleep.

Instead, victims live in deplorable conditions under guard and only receive a minimal amount of what they earn for their “services”.

Yet they are told they can “buy” their freedom, which nearly never happens. These captives are often physically and sexually abused.

Many victims are kidnapped in areas where youth & teers congregate like libraries, malls, coffee shops, food marts, etc. where they are when they are vulnerable.

A stranger “on the hunt” makes contact and attempts to build trust and lures them away from others. Girls may be enticed with promises of photo sessions or modeling jobs and boys may be lured through gaming opportunities.

Family members and other adults like teachers and medical personnel need watch for signs of someone needing help and be aware of the behavior and “body language” of possible victims with an adult who talks for them instead of letting the child answer questions.

Red flags include a child having no family history, no I.D., lying, lack of eye contact, no cell phone, and conflicting accounts of what happened.

If someone suspects that someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact law enforcement and report by calling 1-844-363-6448 (NW Ohio) or 1-888-373-7888 (National).

The auxiliary thanks Shirley Fry for providing this important information and she was presented an appreciation gift card.

Following the program, President Dilworth conducted the business portion of the meeting. Roll call was answered to “If you traveled to Ireland, what would you like to see?”. Thought for the day was “There are more tears shed over answered prayers than over unanswered prayers.”

Plans were discussed for the Spring Silent Auction project scheduled Tuesday, April 8th in the Montpelier Hospital’s large conference room.

Bidding on items will be held from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. Bidding closes at 7:00 p.m. and winners will be notified of arrangements for pickup.

Auxiliary members volunteering to work shifts for the auction are as follows: 9 am-12 noon – Connie Dunseth & Ruth Cooley, 12 noon-3 pm – Jean Darby & Jill Beck, 3 pm-6 pm – Armeda Sawmiller & Lynn Watson, 6 pm-8 pm-Linda Dilworth & Joyce Schelling.

Nominating Committee members appointed are Ruth Cooley, Connie Dunseth and Jill Beck, who will present the slate of officers for the 2025-26 year at the April general meeting. Election will be in May and installation in June. Staff Appreciation Day will be Monday, May 5th.

The next hospital auxiliary meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 14 at 1:00 p.m. in the large conference room at Montpelier Hospital.

Roll call will be “What are your Easter plans?”. Speaker will be Kari Shinginger from Ohioans Home Healthcare. Guests are always welcome.