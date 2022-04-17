Joseph Jensen (1952-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Joseph Martin Jensen, age 70, of Fayette, Ohio entered the Lord’s presence surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

Joe was born on March 7, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio to Helen Demi. Joe graduated from Northridge High School. He married Denise Hall on April 14, 1979, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and she survives him.

Joe was employed for a delivery driver at several different companies before retiring from Sudden Service Expediting.

He enjoyed reading, going on walks, going to the movies and watching Star Trek. Joe and his wife also enjoyed going to Christian contemporary music concerts.

Joe was an avid sports fan particularly the IU Hoosiers Basketball team, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals (only if the Bengals were winning).

Joe enjoyed cooking for his family especially Thanksgiving meals.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Denise and their children, Benjamin Jensen, Megen Jensen, Erin Jensen and Christopher Jensen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen (Joe) Borton.

Visitation for Joseph will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 2-8 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, Ohio with visitation an hour before the services. Burial will be in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Fayette Volunteer Fire Dept. Association or to the CHP Home Care and Hospice Adult Day Care Program in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, Ohio.