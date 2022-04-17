Nate Keesbury (2000-2022)

Facebook

Nate A. Keesbury, 21, of Montpelier, passed away early Friday morning, April 15, 2022 at his home.

He was born on August 15, 2000 in Bryan, Ohio to Jimmy A. and Becky D. (Lyons) Keesbury.

Nate graduated from Montpelier High School in 2019. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Nate enjoyed playing Ice Hockey in Fort Wayne and at Trine on their youth teams. He loved listening to music, spending time outdoors and vacationing with his parents.

He is survived by his parents Jimmy and Becky Keesbury of Montpelier; maternal grandfather Kenny Lyons; aunts and uncles Mel (Larry Osten) Lyons, Marty (Kelli) Lyons Richie (Donna) Keesbury, Denny (Linda) Keesbury, Jerry Keesbury, Bob Keesbury, Larry (Verna) Keesbury and Joe (Mary) Keesbury; and many cousins.

Nate was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Ruth Lyons, Paternal grandparents Lee and Mary Keesbury and uncle Ronnie Keesbury.

Visitation for Nate will be on Wednesday, April 20th from 2-5 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 5 pm at the funeral home with Father Fred Duschl to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier or the Edon United Methodist Church.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.