Joyce Pacak (1948-2023)

Joyce R. Pacak, age 75, long time resident of Delta, passed away unexpectedly the morning of May 5, 2023 at Toledo Hospital.

Joyce was born to Randall and Josephine (Whitmire) Carpenter on March 20, 1948 in Napoleon, Ohio. Joyce graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1967.

On March 21, 1980 she married the love of her life William “Bill” Pacak and he survives. Joyce served her community as the cook at Delta Schools where she graciously gave 30 years of service before retiring in 2008.

Joyce also spent many years working beside her husband in their photography business, where they both created many friendships.

They photographed everything from school pictures to weddings. Joyce was a member of the Delta Legion Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star.

Joyce’s hobbies were supporting her children and grandchildren in their various sports and activities, photography, watching sports, attending and watching many NASCAR races, making noodles, and being extremely involved with her great grandchildren.

Joyce loved spending time with her family and rarely missed any event that included her children or grandchildren, as the love which she had for them all was unmeasurable. Together Joyce and Bill loved their time camping.

They were a fixture at the Fulton County Fairgrounds for any event that was taking place. If you did not catch them at their campsite, you could always find them making their rounds on their golf cart.

Left to cherish her memory are her combined family of which she and Bill shared so lovingly. Chad (Diana) Savage, Christopher (Michelle) Savage, Stacie (Jamie) Owens, Michael Pacak, Christopher Pacak; grandchildren, Tory (Sara) Savage, Trista (Logan) Savage, Brayden, and Madison (Austin) Savage, Taylor (Aubrey) Posey and Elisabeth (Jacob) Castro, Breanna Keesbury, Ethan, Ella, Riley and Tristan Pacak; siblings, Ronald (Carol) Carpenter, Roger (Corene) Carpenter, Ray (Carol) Carpenter, Janet Hill, Judy (Dennis) Loar, Joan (Terry) Davis and Jean (Larry) Gerhart; great grandchildren, David Savage, Natalie Posey, and one expected in July.

Those preceding her in death were brothers, Richard and Robert Carpenter; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Carpenter and brother-in-law, Charles Hill. Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Maryann Reimund and Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

It’s strongly encouraged for those wishing an expression of sympathy to consider contributions to the family, care of Bill Pacak for a memorial cause in Joyce’s name to be decided on by the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.