Bonnie Stambaugh (1939-2023)

Bonnie Jayne Stambaugh, age 83, of Delta and recently of Napoleon, peacefully passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation in Napoleon.

She was born in Toledo on October 16, 1939 to Robert Kurth and Thelma (Edwards) Kurth.

Bonnie graduated from Rogers High School in 1957 and married Dale A. Stambaugh on October 26, 1957; whom she had known since the age of five.

Bonnie was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 20 years, serving first at Parkside Hospital in Toledo and later at several skilled nursing facilities.

She then became a bookkeeper at Inverness Club in Toledo for 25 years before retiring. She was an accomplished artist, talented in drawing, crocheting and many other crafts.

She and her husband served as a foster family for Animal House Rescue, specializing in canine adoption.

Bonnie is survived by children, Denise (Dennis) DeBolt of Liberty Center, Lisa (Ted) Kauffmann of Houston, TX and Nathan Stambaugh of Santee, CA; grandson, Brian (Sarah) Reyes and great grandchildren, Henry, Emmet and Simon.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Kurth and grandson, Nicholas.

In honoring Bonnie’s wishes cremation has been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. There will be no public services.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Animal House Rescue, 254 Vine St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567, Elara Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606 or Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation, 240 Northcrest Dr., Napoleon, Ohio 43545 in Bonnie’s memory.

