Jr. Fair Steer Online Registration Deadlines Approaching

All beef and dairy steer/heifer exhibits must be in the care/possession of the Jr. Fair exhibitor by January 1, 2022.

There is no official tagging event for all beef and dairy steer exhibits for the 2022 fair year. However, all 4-H or FFA members must register online each of their beef and dairy steer exhibits by January 14.

Returning 4-H/FFA members will be receiving specific instructions via email on how to do this. New 4-H members wanting to exhibit beef and/or dairy steers will need to contact the Extension Office before January 14 for assistance with registering their animal(s).

Failing to have their steer(s) officially registered online by January 14 will result in ineligibility to exhibit that steer(s) in 2022.

For Junior Fair exhibitors to be eligible to show steers at the 2022 Ohio State Fair, a nomination packet and DNA sample must be supplied to the Ohio State Fair office by Jan. 15, 2022.

The document must be signed by the 4-H Educator or FFA Instructor, depending on the organization enrolled.

Filing of this packet does NOT constitute an official entry for the Ohio State Fair. Exhibitors are responsible for obtaining the nomination packet from the Williams County OSU Extension Office at 419-636-5608.