Juan Martinez (1933-2023)

Juan C. Martinez, age 90, of Tedrow, passed away April 21, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Juan owned a restaurant, Martinez Drive-In, with his wife for many years.

Juan was born on March 29, 1933 in Crystal City, Texas to the late Manuel and Petra (Carrasco) Martinez.

On January 8, 1951, Juan married the love of his life, Maria Olvera, and she preceded him in death in 2010.

Juan was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was known as a master tinkerer, and an incredibly hard worker.

Juan is survived by daughter, Gloria (Andrez) Herrera; son, John (Nancy) Martinez of Tedrow; daughter, Maria “Lulu” Martinez of Wauseon; daughter, Deanna “Dino” Martinez of Wauseon; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; parents; son, Michael Martinez; daughter, Rebecca Martinez; son-in-law, David Martinez; and great-granddaughter, Bianca Stanifer.

Visitation for Juan will take place Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 3pm to 7pm at the St. Caspar Catholic Church Parish Life Center. A rosary service will take place at 6:30pm that night. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11am at St. Caspar Catholic Church, with Father Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Parkinson Association or the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Martinez family.