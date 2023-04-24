Mary “Betty” Reynolds (1926-2023)

Mary E. “Betty” Reynolds, age 96, of Bryan, passed away on April 20, 2023 at her home. Betty spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Betty was born on July 24, 1926 in Evansport, Ohio to the late Vernor and Vera (Shankster) Peterson.

On January 1, 1947, Betty married Robert Reynolds, who preceded her in death on February 16, 2000. Betty loved to garden, paint, read, and spend time with her family and pets.

Betty is survived by children, Michael (Joy) Reynolds, Nancy (Mike) Trausch, and James “Jamie” (Kay) Reynolds; grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Trausch, Brandon and TJ Reynolds, and Katie (Andy) Thomas; great-grandchild, Lillian Thomas; and step-great-grandchildren, Logan, Bryant, and Jackson Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Denver.

Visitation for Betty will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker from 11am to 1pm. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1pm, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at the Evansport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CHP Community Hospice or the donor’s local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Reynolds family.