Judith J. Relyea (1943-2020)

Judith J. Relyea, 77 years, of Ney, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at the Laurel’s of Defiance, Defiance, Ohio. Judy was born June 6, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Claude and Margaret (Miller) Demland.

She attended Jewell High School. Judy married Melvin I. Relyea on August 20, 1960, on Sherwood, Ohio, and he survives. Judy was a self-employed Nanny, helping care for many children over the years. She had also worked in the family restaurant in Ney.

She enjoyed doing ceramics, reading and took great pride in mowing her yard. She treasured the time she could spend caring for children, but most of all creating memories with her own and extended family.

Surviving is her husband, Melvin of Ney; three daughters, Kim Dorsey of Elkhart, Indiana, Kathy (Bryan) Relyea-Bivens of Las Vegas, Nevada and Kris Relyea of Fridley, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Hunter Dorsey, Race Dorsey and Kyleigh Parpart; one great-grandson, Leo Dorsey; one brother, Mason Demland of Hicksville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larry Demland.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Graveside services for Judith J. Relyea will be held at a later date in Ney Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Palliative Care and Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com