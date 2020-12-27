Roger Hulbert (1939-2020)

Roger D. Hulbert, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:49 P.M. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan after a brief illness. Mr. Hulbert was a graduate of Kunkle High School and served in the United States Army from 1957-1960.

He was employed as a lineman for General Telephone Company for thirty-five years and later worked for the Williams County Highway Department and also for Pulaski Township. He enjoyed volunteering at Church Women United Thrift Store and hanging out at John’s Donut Shop.

Roger D. Hulbert was born on November 6, 1939, in Hicksville Township of Defiance County, Ohio, the son of Earl Weldon and Alice Ruth (Robinson) Hulbert.

Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Don) Schooley and Nicole Hulbert, both of Edgerton, Ohio; one son, Kyle (Jennifer) Hulbert, of Kendallville, Indiana; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Harold Hulbert, Ed (Linda) Hulbert, and Bob (Judy) Hulbert; and five sisters, Ila Hoops, Virginia Wharry, Carol Eriksen, Elsie Long, and Thelma (Karl) Kiehl.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene “Gene” Hulbert, and three sisters, June O’Connor, Dorothy Bernath, and Marian Pierce.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held in Lost Creek Cemetery near Hicksville, Ohio. Grave side military rites will be conducted by Bryan American Legion and VFW Joint Honor Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Church Women United Thrift Store.

