Judith “Judy” Oxender (1945-2021)

Judith “Judy” A. Oxender, 76, of Pioneer passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home. She was born on September 2, 1945 in Hudson, Michigan to Lyle and Velma Pauline (Gilpin) Wheeler. Judy graduated from Waldron High School in 1963.

Judy was a nurse’s aide for Williams County Home Health. She enjoyed baseball, especially the Tigers and was a fan of the Michigan Wolverines. Judy loved to have gatherings for family and friends.

She is survived by her children, David (Michelle) Oxender of Pioneer and their children Brett, Clint, Gwen and Paige Oxender, Lori (Mike Landis) Oxender of Pioneer, and her children Nicole Church and Terri Altaffer and grandchildren Kayden and Brenden Cravens and Keira Altaffer; and Lisa (Mark) Ulrich of Pioneer and their children Cody (Morgan) Hulbert, Cory Hulbert and Megan (Jordan) Hunkapiller and grandson, Nolan Hulbert; and one brother Paul (Shirley) Wheler of Osseo, Michigan. Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services for Judy will be on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio with Pastor Ben Gladhill to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.