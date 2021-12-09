Linda Shadbolt (1956-2021)

Linda Jean (Neill) Shadbolt, age 65 of Adrian, (originally Morenci), went to be with her Savior on December 6, 2021. Linda was born on April 14, 1956, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of LeRoy (Bud) Neill and Elva Almeta (Ford) Neill.

Linda graduated from the Morenci Area High School in the spring of 1974. On December 12, 1975, Linda married Brian Curtis Shadbolt, her best friend and love of her life. They were blessed with almost 46 years of marriage.

Linda was a member of the Canandaigua Community Church, the location where she accepted Jesus as her Savior back on June 17, 1972.

She enjoyed her Church and the church family very much, and always willing to help and pitch in where and when the need arose. You could always hear her whistling as she went about the current task at hand.

Linda worked for the Morenci School System at the Elementary building and joined full-time retirement in the fall of 2012.

Linda enjoyed listening to music, reading, the outdoors, watching and feeding the local wildlife, and working with Brian on a home, yard, or garden project.

Some of their best days were working hand and hand together. She also loved being a mother, a home maker, and a grandmother.

She has two sons: Ryan (Kerry) of East Lansing, Michigan, and Chad of Dundee, Michigan. Linda has one grandson, Scout Bryce Shadbolt. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her Mother and Father-in-law, Neva and LaMoyne Shadbolt; three half-brothers, Burnell, Ronald, and Rodney Venia; and a brother-in-law, Royce Deline.

Funeral services for Linda will be held at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. William VanValkenburg officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci. The Family will receive visitors on Monday, December 13, 2021, also at the funeral home, from 2:00-4:00 and 5:00-7:00 P.M.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Monetary donations in Linda’s memory may be offered to Canandaigua Community Church or Care Pregnancy Center of Lenawee, 308 N. Broad St., Adrian, MI 49221.