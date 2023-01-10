Julia Michael (1943-2023)

Julia Ann Michael, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, and formerly of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away at 10:17 A.M. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness.

She was a graduate of Paulding High School and entered the United States Army, retiring as a Staff Sergeant with over twenty years of service.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, and traveling. Most all she enjoyed time spent with her family and her grandsons.

Julia Ann Michael was born on May 11, 1943, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Kathryn (Winners) Shanner.

Survivors include one son, Brian (Lori) Michael, of Edgerton; two grandsons, Alex (Kayla) Michael, of Stryker, Ohio, and Brody Michael, of Edgerton. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kristine Michael; and one brother, Rex Shanner.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Private interment with military rites will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Elara Caring Hospice.