James Wilder (1932-2022)

James A. Wilder, 90, of Montpelier, passed away on December 13, 2022 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier.

He was born on July 6, 1932 in Sylvania, OH to Leo John and Florence M. (Clark) Wilder.

James graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950 and went on to attend Chicago Institute of Technology. He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

James worked as a manufacturing engineer for Clevite Elastomers in Angola, IN for more than 20 years.

He also worked as a self-employed carpenter on and off through the years building homes and additions. James loved his family tremendously.

He loved watching his children grow and supporting them through the years. James enjoyed OSU sports, especially basketball, reading, riding in the car, puzzles and hunting and fishing in his younger years.

He was well versed in computers and technology. James attended Madison Church of God in Pioneer.

He is survived by his children Penny Thompson of Montpelier, J. Michael (Diane) Wilder of Pioneer, Kimberly (Patrick) Fischer of Defiance and Timothy J. Wilder of Napoleon; three grandchildren, Richard (Teresa) Reeser, Jr., James Michael (Beth) Wilder, II., and Jesse Allon (Amy) Wilder; two great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Emily (Morris) Cogswell of Bryan and Etta Dyson of Camden, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marion Coon; and two brothers, Richard and Lester Wilder.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Pioneer Community Center with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. A graveside service will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with military rites provided by the Pioneer veterans. The family will receive friends after the service with a luncheon at the Pioneer Community Center.

Memorials can be given to Williams County Relay for Life or Madison Church of God.

