Virginia Jaquith (1926-2023)

Virginia A. Jaquith, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:25 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Jaquith was a 1944 graduate of Defiance High School and received her teaching degree from Bowling Green State University.

She taught second grade at Old Park School in Bryan and then was employed by Bryan Community Preschool for ten years.

Virginia was a longtime member of Bryan First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the choir, and volunteered at the Bryan Thrift Store for nineteen years.

She was also an avid walker and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Virginia A. Jaquith was born on June 27, 1926, near Evansport in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Glenn and Hazel (Bowdle) Partee.

She married Charles R. “Dick” Jaquith on April 15, 1950, in Bryan and he preceded her in death in 1993.

Survivors include two daughters, Ann (Keith) Abel, of Maryville, Tennesee, and Jan (Tom) Stokes, of Montpelier, Ohio; four grandchildren, David (Jen) Abel, Ken Abel, Jamiee (Tyler) Cartwright and Lindsey (Daniel) New; one step-granddaughter, Stephanie (Donnie) Tindell; seven great-grandchildren, Kiersten (Keith) Menchhofer, Elizabeth (Dustin) Westerfield, Zach Abel, Dylan New, Gabriel Abel, Emma Cartwright and Molly Abel; and two great-great-grandchildren, Travis and Evelyn Rose.

She was also preceded in by her parents; one brother, Deane Partee; and two half brothers, Harold and Robert Partee.

Services celebrating Virginia’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to First Presbyterian Church or Williams County Humane Society.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.