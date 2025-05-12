Julian Martinez (2010 – 2025)

Julian Angel Martinez, age 14, of Wauseon, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo on May 10, 2025. Julian was a freshman at Wauseon High School.

Julian was a light in the lives of so many. In his short time on this Earth, he accomplished more than most could in a lifetime.

An exceptional student, Julian constantly kept his teachers on their toes with his brilliance and curiosity. He was known as “the therapist friend” because of his natural gift for listening and offering heartfelt advice.

Anyone who knew Julian would say he was wise beyond his years—conversations with him, even at seven, felt like talking to someone far older and deeply thoughtful.

Julian was not only intelligent but also profoundly compassionate and empathetic.

He was a rock for many, offering stability, warmth, and laughter when it was needed most. He had a gift for making others smile, and he will always be remembered for his quick wit, his hilarious voice impressions, his dancing, his storytelling, and the way he could light up a room with a joke. The world feels dimmer without his laughter.

He had many talents and passions. As a proud member of both FFA and 4-H, Julian excelled in show and market rabbits, a testament to his dedication and love for animals.

He adored his two dogs, who were his world, and he held a deep appreciation for all living things. He was on the bowling team and fell in love with the sport. He loved anime and was an avid gamer and YouTuber.

Julian dreamed big. He aspired to become a theoretical physicist and planned to start college courses next year to begin earning his Associate’s Degree while still in high school. One day, he hoped to move to New Jersey and chase his dreams.

More than anything, Julian loved his brother and sister deeply. He treasured the time they spent together laughing, exploring, experiencing life side by side. He especially loved traveling, camping, and sitting by the fire on warm summer nights.

Julian lived with passion, curiosity, and kindness. He touched countless lives with his presence, and he will be endlessly missed and forever loved.

He was passionate about mental health and believed deeply in helping others feel less alone. In his memory, may we continue to check in on one another, offer grace, and speak openly about mental health with love and without shame.

Surviving Julian is his mother, Sheila (Noah) Ruby of Wauseon; father, Miguel Martinez of Texas; sister, Brianna; brother, Colton; maternal grandparents, Andi Wolpert and Jim Wolpert; paternal grandparents, Kevin (Crystal) Ruby; uncles, Damien (Terri) Wolpert, Samuel Wolpert, Jacob Wolpert, Lucas Wolpert, Adam (Sarah) Ruby, and Seth (Ashley) Ruby; aunt, Kari Gottschalk; many cousins; many school friends; and paternal grandparents, Melinda Martinez and Moises Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Christena Mohr; maternal grandparents, John and Sandy Wolpert; paternal grandparents, Paul and Janice Campo; and paternal grandmother, Shirley Ruby.

Visitation for Julian will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Crossroads Church of Wauseon, from 1pm to 4pm. A memorial service will follow the time of visitation at 4pm, with Pastor Matt Strader officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family (c/o Sheila Ruby). Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Martinez family.

The obituary for Julian was lovingly prepared by his family.