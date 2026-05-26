Ronald P. Bechstein (1946 – 2026)

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Ronald Patrick Bechstein, age 79, peacefully passed away at his Delta home under hospice care and surrounded by his loving family on Monday evening, May 25, 2026.

He was born in Indio, California on July 7, 1946 to the late Elizabeth (Bechstein) Homer and was lovingly raised by his grandparents, Henry Bechstein and Lavon (Meyers) Bechstein.

Following his graduation from Liberty Center High School in 1965, Ron proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967 before being honorably discharged.

On October 13, 1968, he married the love of his life, Janet Riegsecker, and together they shared 57 devoted years of marriage.

Ron was a lifelong farmer whose strong work ethic and dedication to the land defined much of his life.

In addition to farming, he worked for over 30 years at Tenneco in Napoleon before his retirement.

He was a faithful and dedicated member of Delta United Methodist Church, now known as Hope Church of Delta.

Although Ron deeply loved the farming lifestyle, his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family.

He treasured every moment shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and his love and guidance will be remembered always.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Janet Bechstein; sons, Matthew (Teresa) Bechstein of Delta and Keith (Heather) Bechstein of Delta; brother, Frank Homer of Missouri; grandchildren, Logan Bechstein, Jacob Bechstein, Thomas (Hannah) Bechstein, Tiffany (Levi) Sanders, Timothy Bechstein, and Trenton (Aly) Bechstein; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Myla, and Jack.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Ron was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Bechstein; and brother, Kenneth Homer.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta.

Funeral services celebrating Ron’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2026, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Kent Weinkler officiating.

Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606, or to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Lane, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in Ron’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .