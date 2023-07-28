July 26th Storm Leaves Behind Damage In Village Of Edgerton

The Village of Edgerton, Ohio sustained damage to multiple homes, several streets were blocked with powerlines down, due to the first of three storms that occurred in the tri-state region.

At 2:32pm on July 26, 2023, strong winds wreaked havoc, to the Village of Edgerton, Ohio. Reports immediately began to come in of trees on homes, trees & limbs blocking roadways, trees on electric lines and power outage on the northside of the village.

At this time, no one has reported any injuries and property damage to residence property is considered minor to moderate.

The village coordinated efforts with the superintendent of public works and the Edgerton fire chief to get crews to start removing the debris from the roadways and assisting in clearing the limbs and trees to restore power to parts of Edgerton.

The fire department and the police department were dispatched to address safety concerns and to maintain traffic with the downed power lines.

The utility crews worked well into the evening hours to restore power around 5:30pm and to clean and open up the impacted streets to through traffic.

All electric service was restored quickly with the exception of two Edgerton residences that had damage to the customer side of their electric service.

The village hired a professional tree removal service to assist village crews with the removal of dangerous trees and limbs that came down in the storm.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana estimated the wind’s speeds at 50 to 60 mph wind gusts out of that first storm.

“We are so thankful to the police, fire, electric and street crews who worked tirelessly to clean up after the storm. We are even more relieved that no injuries were reported”, commented Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles.

“This is just one of many reasons why it’s special living and working in this town – everyone comes together when needed.”

“Whether it’s a natural disaster or something else, our community steps up to help each other out in times of need. Thank you for your hard work!”

It was anticipated that the debris from the trees and limbs would cleaned up by the end of the week.

If residents have any questions or concerns, they are asked to contact the Village of Edgerton at (419) 298-2912.