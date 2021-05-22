June News For The Fulton County Senior Center

The only Upcoming event listed in this month’s edition of the Senior B-zz is July 5 Independence Day. There will be no meals served on that date.

The Senior Spotlight in the Fulton County Senior B-zz for June 2021 is on Butch and Janet Rupp of Wauseon. “What are your memories of roller skating as a teen? For Butch, Skating led to Matrimony. ‘I was from Pettisville and didn’t get out much,’ Butch said with a chuckle.

‘I went skating at the Wauseon rink and Janet was there. My first impression of her was that she was a good skater, and I thought I’ve got to get to know her! I was not as good of a skater as she was. She had been skating all her life, and I was kind of new at it.”

“We met that night, dated and later married on May 9, 1959. We just celebrated 52 years. After we got married, we kind of hung up the skates.’

Janet graduated from Delta High School, Class of 1955, Butch from class of 1956 at Pettisville High School. Butch spent his working career as an over the road truck driver.

Janet was a well-loved babysitter for grandchildren and neighbor kids. ‘I like to say I think she babysat for everybody in Wauseon!’ Butch said. ‘After retirement, we traveled a lot in our motor home, including trips to California to visit our son,’ he added.

‘These days, we don’t get out a whole lot. We spend a lot of time at home. When Janet was still getting around easily, our entertainment was going out to eat.’ They like to visit their grandkids whenever they can and now that warm weather is here, Butch enjoys mowing the lawn. Butch is a regular in the lunch Drive-thru line at Wauseon.

‘I like it. It’s convenient, but I am really looking forward to the day we can eat hot meals inside the Senior Center again. I miss that,’ he said. The Rupps have three adult children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.”

Is it time to renew your driver’s license? This task can easily slip our minds since it is not an annual event. Make a note on your calendar or in your phoneto remind you of the date your license needs to be renewed. You’ll need to renew your Ohio driver’s license every three or four years.

If the expiration date is not this year, place a reminder sticky note on December’s calendar page, then you can transfer it to the appropriate month when you get next year’s calendar. Your license can be renewed anytime before its expiration date, but the expiration date will vary depending on when you do it.

If you renew it more than 90 days before it expires, you’ll have an expiration date of three years from issuance. If you wait until 90 days before expiration, you’ll get a four-year expiration date.

The Fulton County BMV is located at 152 S Fulton St, #105, Wauseon, OH, in the Fulton County Administration Building. Their hours are 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays and 8 am to noon on Saturdays. The phone number is 419-335-8808.

If you are age 60 or over and a resident of Fulton County, you may be eligible to receive coupons from the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Eligible seniors receive ten $5 coupons and a list of more than 130 participating farmers’ markets and roadside stands.

Coupons can be redeemed for fresh vegetables and fruits plus herbs and honey. Income is based upon the income of the total number of people living in the household. You will automatically receive an application in the mail for 2021 if you received coupons for local farmers’ markets in 2020. Coupons will be sent monthly.

If you are homebound, you may assign a proxy to shop for produce for you. If you are new to the program and would like to apply for farmers’ market coupons for the 2021 season, pick up an application at the Wauseon site or at the drive-through lunch lines at Archbold, Delta, Fayette or Swanton.

Each household must complete an application every year. Submit your completed application to Laura Ankney at the Wauseon site or to Area Office on Aging, Toledo.

The application is also online at www.areaofficeonaging.com and click on the “Apply Now” button. All applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is made possible by funding from the United States Department of Agriculture and state and local funding.

If you are busy, chronically tired, ill or deal with limitations, give yourself permission to spend only five minutes on a project. Whether it is housekeeping, paying bills, yard work, studying, cleaning your vehicle, exercise or decluttering, five minutes is better than zero minutes.

Working for a shorter amount of time is much less intimidating than trying to find energy and motivation to spend an entire day on a project. Pro tip: take a “before” photo of an area of your home you are working on, so you can view the visual progress in the “after” photo.

Several five–minute work sessions throughout the day feels empowering, inspiring and gives us reasons to celebrate, according to Mayo Clinic online. Regarding decluttering, Dawn Madsen, the Minimal Mom on YouTube, reminds us that items don’t come into our homes all at once, so it’s okay to get rid of clutter slowly but consistently.

Whenever we attempt to simplify our lives, we often get stuck before we get started. When faced with a hoard of possessions—some useful, others not—it is difficult to determine what adds value and what we’re holding on to just in case, which makes letting go nearly impossible without some sort of rules to move us in the right direction.

Here’s one that has worked for us: The 90/90 Rule – Look at a possession. Pick something. Anything. Have you used that item in the last 90 days? If you haven’t, will you use it in the next 90? If not, then it’s okay to let go. Maybe your rule isn’t 90 days. Maybe it’s 120. Maybe it’s six months. Whatever your rule, be honest with yourself.

If your material possessions don’t serve a purpose or bring you joy, then they are likely in the way of a more meaningful life. Source: https://www.theMinimalists.com/ninety/