Junior Lautermilch (1938-2023)

Junior Lautermilch, 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his residence.

Junior was born July 14, 1938, in Camden, Michigan, the son of Glen and Harriette Delphus (Merrifield) Lautermilch.

After school Junior enlisted in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge. He married Mary Ellen Fireovid on December 16, 1966, and she preceded him in death on October 30, 2005.

Junior was a machinist at Anderson-Vreeland for 35 years, retiring in 2003. Junior enjoyed building things and tinkering in his spare time.

Surviving are four children, June Pearly of Bryan, Sue Lautermilch of Bryan, David (Jennifer) Lautermilch of Bryan and Laura (Jeff) Kosier of Bryan; 7 Grandchildren; 2 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Sister, Mildred Root of Quincy, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary; 3 Brothers, Louis, Paul, Marion Lautermilch; 4 Sisters, Opal Brown, Grace Davis, Hazel Dietrich and Alice Zoll.

Visitation for Junior will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 10:00am – 12:00pm at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio, services will follow at 12:00 Noon Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery with Military graveside rites accorded by the combined units of the Bryan VFW and Bryan American Legion Posts.

The family request memorials be made to the Donor’s Choice.

