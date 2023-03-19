James Gorsuch (1939-2023)

James F. Gorsuch. 83, of West Unity, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Bryan.

He was born on June 29, 1939 in Wauseon to Dale and Ruth (Gingery) Gorsuch.

A doctor once told Jim that he would likely not live past the age of 40, to which Jim replied, “I’m an old farm boy: yes, I will”. He was never one to be underestimated.

Jim worked as a truck driver and throughout his 24 year long career, he worked for Stoner’s Trucking In West Unity, Fleet Mate Trucking in Archbold and Bryan Truck Lines.

For 7 years, Jim also worked as a dispatcher for Fleet Mate until retiring in 1987.

He also owned and operated his own lawn mowing service. Jim was known to cruise around town and the countryside and enjoyed going to McDonald’s and the restaurant uptown in West Unity.

He always seemed to be tinkering with things, repairing something once broken or building something new.

At one time, Jim attended West Unity United Methodist Church and formerly was a member of the Eagles and the Moose.

He is survived by his two children, Curtis Gorsuch and Tonya (Brad) Wiyrick; several grandchildren; three brothers, Leroy (Bonnie) Gorsuch of Churubusco, IN, Larry (Joan) Gorsuch of West Unity, Paul (Dianne) Gorsuch of Sturges, MI; four sisters, Doris (Richard) Friday of Fall City WA, Ilah (Tom) Barnhardt of Mulberry, AK, Glenda (Chuck) Lehman of Archbold and Susan Newcomb of Fairlawn Haven in Archbold; several nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one grandchild; and brother, Donald Gorsuch.

A time to receive friends will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 2-5 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will immediately follow visitation at 5:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Rodriguez to officiate. Jim will be laid to rest in a private interment at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Gideon’s or the charity of the donor’s choice.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.