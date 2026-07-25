Justice Animal Rescue Featured As Kiwanis Club Of Bryan Guest Speaker

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
ANIMAL RESCUE … The guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s July 22 meeting was Miranda Leonard, representing Justice Animal Rescue (JAR). JAR is a non-profit animal rescue service founded in 2018 by Lee and Nathasha Justice. The organization relies exclusively on donations and rescues all breeds and species of animals, serving an area that encompasses a 60-mile radius. Most of the dogs the group rescues are surrendered, come from puppy mills, or are the result of accidental litters. In 2025, JAR rescued 652 animals. Leonard brought along a therapy dog named Bert, one of four therapy dogs to come out of the program. The other therapy dogs are Remi, Fiona and Pepper. Additionally, JAR has provided three dogs — Chance, Harmony and Meatball — to the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution for its PETS Program, in which the dogs interact with inmates. Pictured from left: Kiwanian and program host Shannon Tomaszewski, Bert, and Miranda Leonard.