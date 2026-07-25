Robert J. Smithmyer (1945 – 2026)

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(Vietnam Veteran; Delta Resident)

Robert Joseph Smithmyer, age 81, of Delta, Ohio, died Wednesday afternoon, July 22, 2026, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 10, 1945, in Wellsville, Ohio, he was the son of William and Joann (Strausler) Smithmyer. On July 6, 1968, he married the love of his life, Nancy Jane Meyer, who preceded him in death on August 13, 2025.

Robert was a 1963 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. After graduating, he attended the University of Toledo and played football. Shortly after starting college, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam.

He worked as a railroad engineer for Conrail and CSX, before retiring at age 60. Robert was a member of Holy Trinity Parish. He was a lifelong member of the Lytton Fox Hunters and thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He looked forward to coaching and telling a good tale. Robert loved a good practical joke and watching people scramble to lock their car doors, bringing joy, lightheartedness and laughter to those he loved and cared for. You could always count on him to have a “five-minute job for you.”

Robert is survived by his sons, Matt (Jana) Smithmyer and Dave (Lisa) Smithmyer, along with his daughter, Patty (Cam) Smithmyer-Scott. Robert was cherished by his six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Marty) Nichols, Mike Smithmyer, Emily (John) Solly, Will (Naomi) Smithmyer, Andrea (Sam) Spielvogel and Nick (Nicole) Smithmyer; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Sally (Dave) Jenkins, as well as many nieces and nephews, who all brought immense joy and happiness to his life.

Robert was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 57 years, Nancy; his parents and his siblings, Jane (Tom) Grabowski, Ann (Charles “Bud”) Mossing, William (Mary) Smithmyer and Mary Smithmyer.

A celebration of life on the farm will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 2649 US-20, Swanton, OH 43558.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Homes (419-826-2631).