Juvencio Rocha (1942 – 2025)

Juvencio Rocha, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away on September 13, 2025, at the University of Toledo Medical Campus. Juvencio worked as a welder for many companies in his life.

Juvencio was born on May 31, 1942, in Elsa, TX, to the late Andres and Carmen (Yturris) Rocha. Juvencio enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and carpentry.

He was a jack of all trades and an overall handy individual, working with plumbing, electrical, and everything else. He enjoyed classic cars, Elvis, and old westerns.

He enjoyed football and was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys. Later in life, he developed a love of crafting with popsicle sticks, making cherished gifts for his grandchildren.

Surviving Juvencio is his son, Frank (Maria) Rocha of Wauseon; daughter, Amy Rocha of Archbold; daughter, Maria Torres; son Juvencio Rocha, Jr.; son, Israel Rocha; grandchildren, Mika, Angelica, Victoria, Maria, Frank, Jr., Elijah, Michael, and Christopher; many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and mother of his children, Amelia Rodriguez. He is also survived by his siblings, Israel Rocha, Andres Rocha, Jr., Maria Silva, and Yolanda Garcia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rogelio Rocha, Ignachio Rocha, Lupe Rocha, Robert Rocha, and Juanita Rocha.

A memorial service for Juvencio will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

