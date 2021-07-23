Kaden Bergstedt Named Fulton County 4-H Dog Ambassador

Kaden Bergstedt is the 2021 Fulton County 4-H Dog Ambassador. He is the son of Kevin and Tabitha Bergstedt of Liberty Center.

Kaden is a Junior at Liberty Center High School, where he is involved in FFA, Spanish Club, Soccer and Wrestling.

He is a member of the Fulton Fantastics 4-H club where he currently is serving as the President, and a member of the Fulton County Junior fair board.

Kaden has shown dog, goat,pig and chickens in 4-H and also draft horses in open class.

Kaden’s future plans is to attend Bowling Green State University and study in Criminal Justice to become a K-9 unit officer.