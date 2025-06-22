Kaptur Demands Answers Following American Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Facilities

PRESS RELEASE –Today, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), a senior member of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, released the following statement.

Congresswoman has demanded immediate highly secure confidential Congressional briefings of key Defense and Intelligence Committees to address the following questions related to American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Congresswoman Kaptur is one of 44 bipartisan members of the House who are leading H.Con.Res.38 Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to remove United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“There was no congressional vote, no debate, nor even any discussion with Congress, with leaders of key intelligence committees reportedly left in the dark,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09).

“This is not the way our Republic is supposed to function because that is not how our Constitution reads. I will continue to demand answers in a secure confidential Congressional briefing in the coming days. May God bless America and our people.”

1) If not an act of war against Iran, which Constitutionally would require Congressional consent before bombs were dropped, how does President Trump define his actions against Iran?

(2) Who — which individuals — exactly at the National Security Council, Pentagon, and Departments of Defense and State were involved in this decision?

(3) With what other nations, and which international leaders did President Trump consult before making what appears to be a lone decision?

(4) Going forward, the secretive manner in which the White House has made such a consequential, strategic, “Lone Ranger” decision puts at very serious risk American troops, US global assets, and strategic interests both abroad and at home.

(5) This decision appears to have been solely President Trump’s. The consequences that will likely flow from it, however, will attend to the American people at home and abroad and rest squarely on his shoulders alone.

(6) Political retribution can take many forms where religious beliefs do not accommodate compromise nor forgiveness as an accepted behavior.