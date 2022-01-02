Karen Bunting (1965-2021)

Facebook

Karen Kay Bunting, age 56, of Edgerton, Ohio, was born on February 26, 1965, in Bryan, Williams County, Ohio, to Harold R. “Bob” and Carole A. ( Gerry) Bunting of Edgerton, Ohio.

She passed away from complications of the COVID virus at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Thursday December 30, 2021, with her loving mother and brother by her side.

Those surviving Karen are her mother, Carole A. Bunting, of Edgerton; her brother, Dr. Darrin R. Bunting, of Huron, Ohio; two nephews, Dr. Samuel Robert Bunting, of Chicago, Illinois, and SSgt. Leo Gilbert (Laura) Bunting and their son and Karen’s great-nephew, Lennox Beau Bunting, of Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland; two uncles and spouses, Jerry (Carol) Bunting, of Edgerton, and Larry (DiAnn) Bunting, of Pioneer, Ohio; several cousins; and Journey, her very, very special dog, who was always by her side and on her mind.

Those preceding Karen in death were her father, Harold R. Bunting; paternal grandparents, Harold and Dora Bunting; maternal grandparents, Hazel (Al Doster) Headley, Gerry Doster, and Lewis Gerry; and her proud uncle, Jim Gerry.

Karen graduated from Edgerton High School in 1983 as salutatorian of her class. In 1987 she graduated with honors from Hillsdale College with a degree in biology.

Karen was very dedicated to her Savior, the Lord Jesus. She enjoyed, and was loyal to, her church and church family at the Victory Barn in Edgerton. She especially enjoyed Vacation Bible School.

Each year she enthusiastically made special and meaningful Bible School themed treats and decorations for the children. Karen was a history buff and enjoyed learning as much as possible of former events and items.

She was a very active member of geocaching and metal detecting clubs. Karen totally enjoyed scouring God’s great earth for hidden gems and attending yearly meetings all over the United States.

She loved collecting Pillsbury Dough Boy memorabilia. Karen was an awesome cook and loved to bake and create new dishes for others to enjoy. She was known to bake cookies and candy for each of her neighbors at Christmas time.

Karen was known by many as knowledgeable and full of wisdom. She had a deep compassion for helping and aiding others whenever she could. Karen was a faithful scholar of the Bible and anything in accordance with God’s word.

Her inner desire was that everyone would learn of the grace of God and the importance of receiving Christ into their hearts to have eternity in heaven.

Graveside services will be private, for family only, on Thursday January 6, 2022, with Pastor Rosene Short Moseley officiating.

As a concern for everyone’s health and safety from the COVID virus, there will be a celebration of Karen’s life in the future at Victory Barn Church. The date and time of this celebration will be announced in the paper. At that life celebration, Karen’s family is hoping for her friends to attend and join them with your love and compassion in celebrating Karen.

Memorials may be made to Victory Barn Church, 05256 State Route 49 North, Edgerton, Ohio 43517.

Krill Funeral Service 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton has been entrusted with arrangements.