Charles Schoonover (1932-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Charles L. Schoonover, age 89 of Morenci, was welcomed to heaven by his Lord and Savior on December 23, 2021, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Morenci on May 17, 1932, to the late James and Iva Belle (Turner) Schoonover. Charles attended and graduated from Chesterfield High School.

He married Martha Watters in 1957, and she preceded him in death in 1988. \He then married Evelyn Smith in 1995, and she preceded him in death in 2004.

Charles enjoyed helping his dad work on the family farm in Chesterfield Township. He also worked at Morenci Rubber Factory for at least 34 years. He loved to do woodworking and building replicas of farm tractors from memory.

He loved being outdoors and enjoyed mowing yards and removing snow for people. He had a special bond with his dog, Bruiser. They could be seen walking around town almost every day.

Charles also loved to build radio-controlled airplanes and fly them with his brother. He was a longtime member of the Morenci Church of the Nazarene, where he served as Sunday school teacher for 49 years. He also was treasurer and janitor for several years.

Left to cherish his memory are sons, David (Racinda) and Kevin (Teresa) Schoonover; step-daughters, Angela Smith and Sondra (Jason) Duby; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah Schoonover Miller; brothers, Moody (Mary Lou) and Modie Schoonover; several nieces and nephews; his dog, Bruiser; and cat, Faith.

Besides his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Schoonover; and a sister, Esther Schoonover.

Funeral services for Charles will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1:00 P.M., at the Morenci Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Dusty Pauken, officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 and 6:00-8:00 P.M., also at the church.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Monetary contributions in Charles’ memory may be directed to Morenci Church of the Nazarene or Hospice of Lenawee.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements.