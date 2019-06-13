Katherine Benline (1952-2019)

Katherine I. Benline, 67 years, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, Ohio.

Katherine was born May 8, 1952 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles William and Frances Irene (Helt) Benline. She was a 1970 graduate of Martins Ferry High School. Katherine was a beautician for 30 years. She enjoyed coloring, fishing, collecting frog and Santa figurines, crocheting, cooking and baking. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.

Surviving are her two children, Lettie Benline and Richard Benline, both of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Madyson Benline, Jakob Benline, Gavin Reardon and Katie Benline; one sister, Anna Marie Burgy of Cambridge, Ohio; partner, Tom Culbertson of Bryan, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

To honor Katherine’s wishes, there will not be any visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 225 East High Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

