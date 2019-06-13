Jose Carrizales, Jr. (1955-2019)

Jose A. Carrizales Jr., age 63, of Delta, passed away June 12, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

He was born in Mercedes Texas on December 22, 1955 to the late Jose A. Carrizales Sr. and Olga (Ramos) Carrizales. Jose graduated from Delta High School in 1974, where he excelled at wrestling; qualifying for the State Tournament his senior year. He then attended Defiance College; where once again he wrestled.

Before retiring Jose worked for Campbell Soup Company for over 25 years. With his passion for the sport, he served as the Napoleon High School wrestling coach from 1988-1996 and started the Napoleon Wrestling Club. Other hobbies included reading, golfing, spending time with his granddaughters and following the Delta Wrestling program; while supporting his son and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jose was preceded in death by his brothers, Jose and Samuel Carrizales. He is survived by his children, Catrina (Tom) Bindos of New Jersey, Danny (Amanda) Carrizales of Swanton and Averey Tressler of Arizona; brothers, Jorge (Trena) Carrizales and Daniel Carrisalez; sisters, Diana Carrizales, Dina (Lisa) Carrisalez and Leticia Carrizales; granddaughters, Lyla and Lara Belle Carrizales.

Friends will be received on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515; where a service celebrating Jose’s life will begin at 7:00 PM. Pastor Scott Kirsh will be officiating.

Arrangements cremation have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta. Interment will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Delta Assembly of God in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

