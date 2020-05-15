Kathryn Wittig (1926-2020)

Kathryn E. Wittig, 94 years, of Bedford, New Hampshire, and a former resident of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House in Concord, New Hampshire. Kathryn was born January 5, 1926, in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel and Alta (Fink) Bailey.

She was a 1943 graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe, Indiana. Kathryn married Harold R. Wittig on April 17, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2004. Kathryn worked beside her husband as a bookkeeper for the family business, Tuttle & Wittig Feed Mill, when they purchased the business in 1947, until their retirement in 1988. Kathryn loved her family deeply and supported their activities.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hicksville, where she served on the Pastor Parish Council and assisted in the financial care of the church’s funds. Kathryn had a love of baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians. She had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a New Hampshire Fisher Cats game last summer. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, caring for her rose bushes. She always had a smile on her face and was known for her sweet disposition.

Surviving are her three daughters, Laren (Steve) Carkin of Bedford, New Hampshire, Lynette (Allen) Roan of Tyler, Texas and Janis (Brad) Eckert of Scottsdale, Arizona; five grandchildren, Sam (Katelyn) Carkin of Everett, Massachusetts, Jennifer (Craig) Holman of Mansfield, Texas, Andrew Roan of Tyler, Texas, Ashley (Josh) Higdon) Eckert of Louisville, Kentucky and Jeff (Amber) Eckert of Puyallup, Washington; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Bryce, Kaylee and Zachary Holman, Dylan Higdon and Nora Eckert; two sisters-in-law, Betty Bailey of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Susie Bailey of Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; one sister, Neola Carnes; three brothers, Ray, Keith and Max Bailey.

There will be no public visitation for Kathryn E. Wittig at this time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Forest Home Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Spears officiating. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing etiquette with proper masks. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 137 East High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, 43526 or to the American Heart Association.

