North Central Schools Layout Plan For 2020 Commencement Ceremony

Sunday May 31 @ 2:00pm

Each graduate will be allowed 2 vehicles which will each have an assigned ID tag provided and parking lots will open at 1:00 p.m. Vehicles with graduates will assemble in the north parking lot. Each graduate will also be permitted to have 1 additional car with family members.

This second vehicle will have the same number as the graduate’s vehicle and will meet in the bus parking lot [east parking lot). All vehicles in both lots will be lined up according to their assigned ID tag no later than 1:30 p.m. These vehicles will then proceed to the main parking lot at the start of the ceremony and will be parked in an assigned spot. Please do not arrive any earlier than 1:00 p.m. (More specific details about the entire ceremony will be provided to the graduate by mail and email.)

Each vehicle must be able to fit in one standard parking spot (no extended, oversized vehicles). Vehicles may have one passenger for each seatbelt in the car. Each graduate, dressed in cap and gown, must be in the front passenger seat. We highly encourage that the vehicles be appropriately decorated to honor the graduates.

A police car will lead the procession south on Wyandot St. and into the south parking lot, stopping just short of the staging area.

The ceremony will be broadcast via AM radio to ensure that all in attendance can hear and will be held on a staging area in front of the high school entrance. It will include speeches by the three honor students: Valedictorians Emilie Eustace and Michael Cummings and Salutatorian Adrian Salazar.

When graduates’ names are called one by one, only the graduate will exit the car and proceed to the stage. The graduate will pick up their diploma and a flower. The graduate will then move their tassel, pause for a picture, exit the stage and return immediately to their vehicle.

Their vehicles will then proceed to the back of the line at the end of the parking lot as the other graduates continue with this forward movement in their vehicles one at a time, proceeding in this manner until all graduates have received their diplomas. All other family members and guests MUST remain in their vehicles at all times.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Pioneer Police Department will escort the vehicles containing the graduates to form a recessional caravan/parade throughout Pioneer. The 2nd vehicle per graduate is encouraged to park near the center of town to view the Class of 2020 caravan.

Points to Remember:

1.Ceremony will he held rain or shine

2. Please wear your cap and gown

3. Please practice appropriate social distancing

4. No handshaking

5. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be provided on the stage for speakers

–PRESS RELEASE