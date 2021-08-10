Kathy Shaffer (1963-2021)

Kathy Jo Shaffer, age 58 of Defiance, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was born on Aug. 2, 1963, to Eugene and Phyllis (Oborn) Mann in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Kathy was a 1981 graduate of Bryan High School. On June 2, 2004, she married Tim Shaffer, who survives.

Kathy was a member of Defiance Eagles No. 372. She enjoyed fishing, flowers, bird watching, caring for her cats, being outdoors, sunbathing and listening to music, especially rock music.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Tim Shaffer of Defiance; her mother, Phyllis Mann of Bryan, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Sasha (James) Keasler of Defiance and Abbigail (Sam) Rodriguez of Archbold, Ohio; five stepgrandchildren; her sister, Patty (Rick) McClure of Alabama; her stepsister, Katrina Michael of Montpelier, Ohio; and two nieces, Sherri Fitzsimmons of Oakwood, Ohio, and Carrie Fitzsimmons of Bryan, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Mann; her stepmother, Patty Mann; and her sister, Karen Fitzsimmons.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.

Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home and the lounge area will remain closed.

Memorials are suggested to AA or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.