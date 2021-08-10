Carolyn Martin (1947-2021)

Carolyn M. Martin, age 74 years, of Archbold, passed away Friday morning, August 6, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born May 6, 1947, at Wauseon, OH, the daughter of Donald and Marjorie Taylor.

She married Larry E. Martin on August 3rd, 1967 and he preceded her in death on October 11th, 1988. She lived in the Smith Center, KS area before moving to Archbold in 1989.

She was a substitute school teacher for many years and finished out her work career at the Barn Restaurant. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, reading, drawing, craft shows, reading her bible, and spending time with family. She was a member of the Fayette Nazarene Church.

Carolyn is survived by four children, David (Karen) Martin of Archbold, Melisa (Jason) Cooper of Anderson, IN, Jonathan Martin of Archbold, and Daniel Martin of Lake City Havasu, AZ; and a sister, Sharon (Richard) Short of Pettisville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Services will be held on Friday at 12 noon at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Floyd Vincent officiating. Interment will follow in the Tedrow Cemetery. Friends may call in the funeral home from 10 AM – 12 PM on Friday. wwwShortFuneralHome.com

