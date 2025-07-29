Ronald Meade (1960 – 2025)

Ronald C. Meade, age 64 years, of Defiance, passed away early Saturday morning, July 26, 2025, in his home. He was born December 23, 1960, in Defiance, the son of Eston and Judy (Keel) Meade.

He married Chris Rosales on March 4, 1989, and she preceded him in death on August 17, 2024. Ronald was a Sanitation working foreman at ConAgra for 40 years.

He was a member of the Defiance Eagles Lodge #372. His greatest love was his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his three sons, Gary Rosales, Jonathan Meade, Kevin Meade; four grandchildren, Triston Rosales, Gracie Rosales, Evan Meade and Evelyn Meade; one sister Rhonda Gerken (Meade), one brother Solomon Meade.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eston and Judy (Keel) Meade; and wife Chris Meade.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 2nd at 3 p.m. at the Family Life Center in Fayette with Celebrant Shirley Wagner officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant View Union Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. before the service and food will be served following the graveside services back at the Family Life Center.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com