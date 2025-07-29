Robert Heller (1927 – 2025)

Robert L. Heller, 97, local factory-owner and life-long Montpelier resident passed away peacefully at Northern Lakes Nursing Home, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. He had been a resident there 21 days and had been in declining health for the past several weeks.

Robert was born to Leroy and Neva (Oberlander) Heller on Sept. 12, 1927 in Montpelier. He graduated Montpelier High School in 1945 and had fond memories of participating in football and track while there.

He attended The Ohio State University before entering the Army in 1946. He proudly trained in artillery and served as an MP at the end of the war.

After the war, he received his Bachelor’s of Business Administration from Tri-State (now Trine) University.

Robert married his high school sweetheart Patricia Miller Oct. 11, 1949 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier. They had 72 years together before her passing in July 2022. He has missed her every day since.

At an early age, Robert worked at the family business, W. C. Heller, Co., sweeping floors, moving lumber, cleaning and office work.

In 1961 he re-purchased the company from W. C. Heller’s children, making Robert the third generation owner. He remained in that position through his death, although his sons have been integral in keeping the business running over the past 30+ years.

Robert was active in his community, having membership and leadership roles in the Montpelier Rotary; the Williams County Conservation League, where he enjoyed trapshooting for many years; and board of directors at the former Farmer’s and Merchant’s Bank.

He also served on the Montpelier School Board from 1972-1976. And he owned and operated Heller’s Sports Center from 1972 through 1983. Robert was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church for more than 50 years.

In addition to his life in Montpelier, Robert and Patricia cherished their time at their lake cottage on Clear Lake, IN. Having spent childhood summers on Lake George, IN, Robert had a deep love of lake life and enjoyed fishing and boating.

An avid outdoorsman, Robert also enjoyed hunting. He often reminisced about a hunting trip he took out west with his dad in 1949, where they crossed the Continental Divide on horseback.

Robert is survived by his four children, Robert L. (Cindy) Heller, Jr., Cincinnati, OH, Randy (Jenny) Heller, Phoenix, AZ, Julia (Robert) Buttgen, Kendallville, IN, and Andrew (Angi Ulrich) Heller, Fremont, IN; six grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth (Jason) Fights, Cincinnati, OH, Michael Heller, Phoenix, AZ, Sarah Buttgen, Kendallville, IN, Anna (Jake) McIntire, Noblesville, IN, Hannah Heller, Fremont, IN and Lilly Heller, Fremont, IN; and three great grandsons: Parker, Cooper and Adler Fights all of Cincinnati, OH; a sister-in-law Lynne Williams, Milton, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents, Leroy and Neva Heller and his sisters, Barbara Nixon and Joann Waldron.

Funeral services are being planned for a later date and will be held at St. Paul’s Methodist Church with interment at Riverside Cemetery. Robert’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Memorials may be given in Robert’s memory to St. Paul’s Methodist Church or the Williams County Humane Society.

