Timothy Seif (1971 – 2025)

Timothy Alan Seif, lovingly known as Tim, passed away on July 24, 2025, at the young age of 54 after a courageous 14-year battle with glioblastoma multiforme grade 4 brain cancer.

He was surrounded by love and care both at home, and finally at Franciscan Care Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Born on June 28, 1971, Tim grew up in Springfield, Ohio, and spent the last 35 years residing in the Wauseon and Delta, Ohio areas.

From a young age, he showed remarkable dedication and discipline as a swimmer, earning numerous medals and trophies and setting several school and district records throughout his high school years.

His passion and talent led him to compete for the Olympic trials in 1989 — a testament to his determination and athletic spirit.

Beyond athletics, Tim was deeply devoted to his family and faith. He found great joy and pride in his children and grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with them. Above all, Tim loved the Lord, Jesus, and his faith was a guiding light throughout his life.

Tim is survived by his beloved wife, April Seif; his children: Zachery Seif, F. William Smallman IV, Katrina Brown (Rob Brown), and Mackenzie Bogosian (Elijah Bogosian); and his 14 grandchildren: Viviano, Avian, Vivienne, Valentina, Jayla, Jaden, Emmersyn, Jamin, Jordan, Jayceon, Jiovanni, Zairek, Ellowyn, and 1 grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Seif; sister, Rachel Hood (Robin Hood); brothers-in-law, Leroy Taylor and Jeremiah Taylor; and his mother-in-law, Helen Bouillion. He is preceded in death by his father, James A. Seif.

Tim’s strength, perseverance, and unwavering faith leave a legacy of inspiration and love. He will be remembered for his resilience, his deep love for his family, and his enduring trust in God.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, August 2nd from 3 to 5 pm at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta.