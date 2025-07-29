Helen Gearig (1936 – 2025)

Helen L. Gearig, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:45 A.M. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Helen was a babysitter for many years.

She loved spending time with all children, but especially her grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids.

Helen was born on August 30, 1936, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Kenneth and Grace (Miller) Harney, Sr. Helen married Tim A. Gearig on March 24, 1989, in Bryan, and he survives her.

Helen is also survived by her daughters, Vicki Tressler, Jackie Neeley and Judy Caperton, all of Bryan; son, Kenneth McDaniel, of Kentucky; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her sister, Pat Sweinhaggen, of Jewell, OH; and brother, Bob Harney, of Huntington, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.

Private graveside services were held at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan is honored to serve the Gearig family.

Memorials are requested to the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.