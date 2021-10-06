Kaye Viers (1947-2021)

Kaye L. Viers, age 74, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness.

Ms. Viers was a 1965 graduate of Edgerton High School and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Francis College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She worked as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne for twenty-three years and then for Blake Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida, for four years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Waterloo, Indiana.

Kaye was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music, dancing, cooking, singing, and traveling with friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Kaye L. Viers was born on September 23, 1947, in Bryan , Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth G. and Marcile L. (Kline) Viers.

Survivors include one daughter, Alicia (Rodney) Cool, of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Dustin and Ryan Cool; one sister, Linda (Larry) Starr, of Hamilton; and one brother, Craig (Diane) Viers, of Lexington, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., in the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Pain Management Research Institute, Suite 23A, Level 22, 1330 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.