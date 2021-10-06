Alice Hall (1942-2021)

Alice Eileen Hall, age 79, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away at 2:08 A.M. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance, where she was a resident.

She was employed at Spangler Candy Company for 20 years. Alice was a member of Catholic Ladies of Columbia and she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, knitting, and playing cards and bingo.

Alice was born on January 23, 1942, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Marie (Bockrath) Korte.

Surviving are four sons, Scott P. (Deb) Westrick, of Bryan, Ohio, David J. (Linda) Westrick, of Boise, Idaho, Randolph J. Westrick, of Angola, Indiana, and Christopher J. Westrick, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Arlene (Alan) Stover and Phyllis (Tim) Hunt, both of Columbus Grove, Ohio, and Virginia Thompson, of Findlay, Ohio; and one brother, Robert (Theresa) Korte, of Ottawa, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Robin Bandeen; a sister, Jane Williams; and a brother, Ronald Korte.

In keeping with Alice’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.