Kenneth Dick (1930-2020)

Kenneth G. Dick, age 89, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice. He was born November 14, 1930 in Bryan, Ohio to George Washington and Thelma (Hufftile) Dick. Ken married Gladys M. Lake, who preceded in death on October 12, 2011.

Ken worked on the Ohio Turnpike for several years, and retired from United Can in Rossford. He loved fishing, hunting, and tending to his flower garden growing thousands of tulips.

Ken is survived by his children, Jay (Janelle) Dick, Kay (Richard) Stout, Kendal (Chris) Delaney and Brian (Paula) Dick; 9 grandchildren; and his sister, Joann Myers. Besides his beloved wife, Gladys, Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Dick and sister, Helen Spiess.

Private Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home