Lee Spurgeon (1940-2020)

Lee Spurgeon, age 80, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at Northcrest Nursing and Rehab facility in Napoleon. He was born April 28, 1940 in Napoleon, Ohio to Sam Sylvanus, Jr. and Edna Stout Spurgeon.

Lee was a graduate of Napoleon High School, and worked as a Longshoreman on the Railroad. Lee was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and member of the Moose Lodge.

Lee is survived by his niece, Cheryl Yaw and nephew, Tedd Spurgeon, who cared for him since his wife Martha’s passing; as well as several other nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol; second wife, Martha; parents and his siblings, Orville Spurgeon, Alice Greenhagen, Marie Liptrap, Neil Spurgeon, Fredrick Spurgeon and Marvel Terry.

Private Graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).