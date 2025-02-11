Kenneth Rupp, Sr. (1933 – 2025)

(1951 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Kenneth E. Rupp Sr., 92 years of Edon, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Park View Nursing Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio, with his daughters at his side.

Kenny was born January 14, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Loren E. and Ruth E. (Knapp) Rupp.

He was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Kenny then entered the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict, until his honorable discharge in February 1961.

Kenny married Mary Ellen March on March 5, 1955, in Bryan, and she preceded him in death on November 6, 2006. Kenny worked for Edon Machine for over 20 years. He then worked at the Montpelier Auto Auction and Airway, retiring in 1995.

Kenny enjoyed fishing, bowling, woodworking and playing bingo. Kenny loved to spend time with his family, watching their activities.

Surviving are his three daughters, Cheryl (David Cape) Malone of Edgerton, Jeannie (Cal) Stambaugh of Edon, Ohio, Jannie (Andy) Eckenrode of Montpelier; 11 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ellen; son, Kenneth E. Rupp Jr. daughter, Bonnie O’Connor; and one brother, Donald Rupp.

To honor Kenny’s request cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation at this time. Graveside funeral services for Kenny will be held at a later date, when the weather is warmer in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the combined honor guard from the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the Bryan VFW Post 2489.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com