George Gardner, Jr. (1947 – 2025)

(2018 Bryan Good Citizen Of The Year)

George H. Gardner Jr., 77, of Bryan passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 17, 2025. George was born September 27, 1947, in Ravenna, Ohio, son of George H. and Esther Angela (Korb) Gardner, Sr.

He was a 1965 graduate of Kent Roosevelt High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Kent State University, became a Certified Public Accountant, and obtained a private pilot license with instrument rating.

George served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1967-1969, with the rank of First Lieutenant. He married Robin Chandler on September 27, , in Warren, Ohio.

George began his professional career as a cost accountant at General Tire headquarters in Akron, then was promoted to plant accountant at the Mogadore, Ohio plant.

His next promotion brought him to Bryan as controller of the General Tire plant in 1978. In the mid-1980s, George joined the Robinair Corporation in Montpelier as director of finance and accounting and was later named director of international operations.

In 1997, George realized his dream of owning his own business by purchasing Custom Cleaners and its ServiceMaster franchise, which he operated until 2015.

George was also involved in forming New Era Ohio, which kept over 250 jobs in Bryan for an additional five years, becoming president and CEO.

He also served as president of the Bryan Rotary Club, the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Ohio Cleaners Association; vice president of the former Orchard Hills Country Club and the Bryan Economic Development Corp; treasurer of the Bryan Area Foundation and Bryan Area Health Education Center (BAHEC); and secretary of the Williams County Airport Authority.

George served as a board member for the Yokefellow Spiritual Retreat Center and American Production and Inventory Control Society.

He was also a member of the Bryan City School Levy Committee, Bryan Soccer Association, and the local United Way finance committee.

George was named Good Citizen of the Year in 2018 by the Bryan Area Foundation. He enjoyed golf, chocolate milkshakes, flying planes, and playing cards with friends.

George is survived by his wife, Robin; son Brent (Katie) Gardner of Westlake, Ohio; four grandsons, Sam, Charlie, Max, and Henry Gardner; mother Esther Gardner of St. Simons Island, Georgia; three brothers, Jeff (Sara) Gardner of Brunswick, Georgia, Craig (Denise) Gardner of Clinton, Louisiana, and Kevin (Tammy) Gardner of Kent, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father George H. Gardner, Sr.

A Celebration of Life for George will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Bryan Area Foundation, P.O. Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com