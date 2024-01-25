King’s Cross Wins NW Ohio Bible Quiz Meet

Most Excellent, a King’s Cross Bible Quiz team, won the January 14 quiz meet with an 119-point average in their four wins and a close five-point loss to Unquenchable from Eastland Baptist.

Only 19 points separated the averages of the top six scoring teams. Awe, Pettisville Missionary, was second, averaging 118 in their five wins. Shown in the front row from left is Most Excellent quizzers Elijah and Max Grunden, Ben Mosier, Andrew Yenser, and Eamon Bird; and Awe teammates Bekley and Zander Stamm, Elijah Bloomer, Cooper Roth, and Walker Armstrong.

Third top scoring honors went to Unquenchable who averaged 115 in four wins; fourth place was Serpents and Scorpions from Central, with an 114 average in three wins and a 90-90 tie with Calm Fury, King’s Cross.

Shown in the back row from left are Unquenchable quizzers Madison Wilhelm, Faith, Hope, and Grace Sheldon; and Serpents and Scorpions teammates Aaron Miller, Eve Crossgrove, Preston Nofziger, and Bo King.

Unashamed, Eastland Baptist, averaged 108, going 4-1, and Rising Cloud, North Clinton, had 100 average and went 3-1. Quizzing out in all their matches Sunday were Elijah Grunden; John Hosteter; Mathias Neilson; Preston Nofziger; Landon Ringenburg; Mollie Roth; Faith, Grace, and Hope Sheldon; Bekley and Zander Stamm.

Chapters 6 and 7 of Luke will be the focused scripture at the next area quiz meet to be held on January 28 at Central Mennonite Church, Archbold, beginning at 2 p.m.