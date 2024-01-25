NAMI Four County Hosting Art Program

NAMI Four County invites the community to participate in a FREE craft activity and mindful art program on February 6, 2024, 7pm at the Four County ADAMhs Board, T761 OH 66, Archbold OH.

The program will be led by NAMI’s new Education Coordinator Kelly Tietje, Wauseon and Executive Director Wendy Jennings, Bryan. A discussion on self-care and the arts will take place, followed by a mindful art activity and craft.

“Creating art is known to help with focus, reduce stress, and boost our mood”, said Jennings, “I have personally experienced the benefits and I hope others will want to try this.”

To register, email: wendy@namifourcounty.org or call/text 419-439-8131. All NAMI programs, support groups, educational classes are free.

To learn more about the National Alliance on Mental Illness local chapter visit www.namifourcounty.org or follow NAMI Four County on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn