Beatrice Algeo (1935 – 2024)

Beatrice A. Algeo, age 88, of Bryan, passed away Friday, January 19, 2024, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She worked as a dietary aide at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan and Montpelier for 13 years and at Allied Moulded for 11 1/2 years. She also was an EMT with Williams County EMS for several years.

Beatrice was born on February 5, 1935 in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Alva J. and Ellen R. (Wetmore) Cooley. She was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School.

Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Patricia Algeo, of Bryan and grandson, Ryan Algeo, of Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger Algeo; daughter, Shirley Algeo; brothers, Elmer and Harold Cooley and sister, Bernice Miller.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Williams Center Cemetery. Her services are under the care and direction of Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.