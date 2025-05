(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PUBLISHING INSIGHT … The speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Bryan for May 14, 2025 was Kiwanian Dr. Shay Pursel. Her presentation was a brief but thorough introduction to the writing and publishing industry. Dr. Pursel is a mentor to aspiring authors and she is the founder and owner of The Book Label, LTD here in Bryan. Pictured is Dr. Shay Pursel.