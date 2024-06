Join us for our Cruise-In on Saturday, June 22nd at Lakeview Church located at 4616 E. Territorial Road Camden, MI. 49232. Located 1/2 mile west of M-99; 2 miles north of Pioneer, Ohio and 16 miles south of Hillsdale, Michigan.

Open to all make and models, vehicle registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the event starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes on until 2:00 p.m. Free car show entry, dash plaques, trophies, door prizes, burgers & dogs, great people and more!